Republican candidates running for Arizona House of Representatives District 25

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In Thursday's decision 2024 report, we are highlighting those running for the Republican seat for the House of Representatives for District 25.

There are four candidates: Incumbent Michael Carbone, Gary Garcia Snyder, Nick Kupper and Steve Markegard, and they each shared why they are running for a spot on the legislature.

“I’ve seen a lot of things, I’ve done a lot of things, wheter it has been on a deployment location or whether it has been you know all over the world. And there’s a lot of times you have to make hard decisionsin short moments and its something most people haven’t had the opportunity to do,” said Nick Kupper, who served in the Air Force for 20 years.

“I wanna run because I am sick and tired of being sick and tired of what is going on in our country, the representation that we have I think that we need to have strong leadership,” stated business owner, Steve Markegard.

“And it starts with school choice, I was asked this evening. But I am qualified because I love my state, I love my country, I will fight for it,” said incumbent Representative Michael Carbone, who has served for the past two years on the legislature.

“So I put myself out there for the past two years, working hard, going to AWC to learn about water, soil and everything that has to do with Ag, because that is one of the biggest economy here in Yuma County,” stated Gary Garcia Snyder who works for Turning Point America.

The last day to register to vote is July 1 and early voting starts July 3 with the primary being at the end of the month on July 30.