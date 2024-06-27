Lawyer for British tabloid accuses Prince Harry of destroying documents sought in litigation

LONDON (AP) — An attorney for the publisher of The Sun tabloid has accused Prince Harry of destroying evidence it was seeking in his lawsuit claiming the newspaper violated his privacy. Attorney Anthony Hudson said at High Court on Thursday that the Duke of Sussex had deliberately destroyed text messages with the ghostwriter who penned his bestselling memoir “Spare.” A lawyer for Harry said that News Group Newspapers is engaging in a “classic fishing expedition” by seeking documents they should have sought much sooner for a trial scheduled in January. The hearing is the latest in litigation against Britain’s biggest tabloids.

