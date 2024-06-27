Detroit plans to harness solar power on vacant lots throughout the city
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Patricia Kobylski remembers when there were plenty of people in her eastside Detroit neighborhood. There aren’t as many anymore. On Monday, Mayor Mike Duggan has announced Kobylski’s neighborhood as one of three that will receive solar arrays on what is now acres of vacant land. The city is looking to build solar energy arrays on about 200 acres across Detroit. The arrays would produce enough clean energy to offset the electricity used currently by 127 municipal buildings. Residents will receive funding to make their homes energy efficient.