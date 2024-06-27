Age is just a number in drag racing, where older drivers like John Force excel at high speed

Drag racing star John Force, who is 75 years old, was hospitalized last week after a crash in Virginia. His age should not come as a surprise. A number of drivers 50 and up are still going strong in a sport that requires them to pilot a car with 11,000 horsepower down a quarter-mile track at speeds of more than 300 miles per hour. They say fitness is key and so is a sharp mental focus. They also note that a drag race lasts several seconds, nothing like a race in NASCAR, IndyCar or Formula 1 that can last for hours.

