Yuma Police Department 2023 annual report

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- Wednesday night the Yuma City Council received the 2023 annual report from the Yuma Police Department, as well as some potential park updates.

The police report described the amount of grants the department received including over $9,000,000 for the Administration and Maintenance of Border Security Technologies.

“To show what we’ve done as far as achieving our goal of statistics what we’re looking for in the future and how we’re spending the money," said Chief Thomas Garrity from YPD.

It also showed a decrease in property crimes and a slight decrease in society crimes.

“While it’s not a dramatic decrease there’s still a decrease and what was good was that I know one of the concerns right now is traffic, and the traffic offenses that are being committed, last year we increased the number of traffic citations that we issued by almost 1500," said Chief Thomas Garrity from YPD.

The mayor was happy to see the numbers go down but still feels for those affected by crimes.

“If you’re a victim of a crime it doesn’t matter what the numbers are you’re a victim and sympathy for people like that are actually the victims but overall as a community it’s good to see the numbers coming down," said Mayor Doug Nicholls.

As far as the city parks are concerned, a few people voiced concerns against a proposed ordinance that would update park closing times from 11 pm to 9 pm.

The city council will vote on the parks potential update next month.