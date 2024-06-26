North Korea says it tested a new multiwarhead missile. South Korea says it’s covering up a failure

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea says it tested a multiwarhead missile in the first known launch of a developmental weapon coveted by leader Kim Jong Un to overwhelm U.S. and South Korean missile defenses. South Korea quickly dismissed the claim as deception to cover up a failed launch. North Korea’s state media said the launch Wednesday tested the separation and guidance control of individual mobile warheads to ensure the capability of the Multiple Independent Reentry Vehicles. If confirmed, it would be North Korea’s first public launch related to the development of a multiwarhead missile, though at a preliminary stage. South Korea’s military said Thursday that an analysis by South Korean and U.S. authorities concluded the launch failed.

