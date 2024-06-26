Funeral service set for 12-year-old Houston girl whose body was found in a creek

HOUSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old Houston girl who was killed after she disappeared during a walk to a convenience store earlier this month is set to be remembered at a funeral service and a celebration of her life. Relatives of Jocelyn Nungaray are remembering her as someone who loved animals and sought to make people laugh. Nungaray’s funeral service is set for Thursday afternoon in north Houston. It’s to be followed by a celebration of her life at a furniture store owned by a Houston businessman who is paying for Nungaray’s funeral. Two Venezuelan men who entered the U.S. illegally have been charged with capital murder in her death.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.