Fortuna Ace Hardware partners with “Right Turn for Vets” for a veterans water drive

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The Fortuna Ace Hardware Store is partnering with "Right Turn for Vets" to support local Yuma veterans.

They will be selling cases of water for veterans through the month of July for $5. They are also inviting guests to help with the water drive by purchasing a 12 pack of water.

“What they do is when they donate water to us, we load them up. We’ll put them in an ice chest, get it nice and cold, and take it out to veterans that are still on the street," said "Right Turn for Vets" program director Rudy Gonzalez.

The right turn for vets is a 6 bedroom facility for veterans who are homeless or at risk of being homeless. They provide community and family re-engagement, financial independence assistance, transitional housing, and medical benefits and service.