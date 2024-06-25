Parks and Rec. master plan update

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) -The Parks and Recreation team provided an update on the Yuma Park Master Plan at tonight’s Yuma City Council work session.

This presentation comes after months of collecting input from the public on what improvements and changes they would like to see over the next ten years.

“We now have a ten year planning guide this is very very detailed it goes into park by park, fiscal year by fiscal year and suggests what we might be looking at doing over the next ten years," said Eric Urfer the director of parks and rec.

The presentation showed that over 3,000 people participated in the survey and how much the plan will cost during each term over the next decade.

The goal is to create a framework in the development, planning and maintenance of Yuma parks, arts, trails, facilities and programs.

“People really want us to take care of what we have, that’s sort of the baseline so replace playgrounds, replace ramadas, replace restrooms, and then when possible add a few of those amenities into the park systems as well," said Urfer.

Yuma Mayor Doug Nicholls explains what he would like to see.

“Variety is a big thing that we get a little bit of everything for everybody but there’s kind of an order of magnitude even there, right, so when you have 2,000 kids playing one sport and 200 kids playing another it’s never going to be quite balanced," said Mayor Nicholls.

The city council will work to vote on the plan in July.