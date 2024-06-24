Military Matters: U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edmund B. Hipp

We honor and thank those who serve country fearlessly

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Every Monday 13 On Your Side likes to honor those that serve our country and today's Military Matters is going to U.S. Marine Corps Col. Edmund B. Hipp.

Hipp, a Beaufort, South Carolina native, outgoing commanding officer, Marine Operational Test and Evaluation Squadron 1, is awarded the Meritorious Service Medal during the VMX-1 change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma on Friday June 21.

Col. Hipp will assume a role in the U.S. Indo-Pacific command and relinquished command of the VMX-1 to Col. Charles W. Del Pizzo.

Congratulations and thank you for your service.

