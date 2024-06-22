Children’s Museum of Yuma County offers indoor fun to stay cool this summer

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - As triple-digit temperatures continue throughout this summer, the Children’s Museum of Yuma County is offering indoor activities to help beat the heat.



The museum is located on Main Street in Downtown Yuma and features different play exhibits and art spaces where imaginations can run wild.

You can find a live bug exhibit, creativity studio and various other interactive exhibits for children to have fun.

The museum held its grand opening in April 2023 and now attracts nearly 200 visitors per day, according to the executive director of the museum, Sabra Lemmon.

“When I'm here, seeing the children interact with their caregivers is the neatest part for me. That's the learning and that's the memories they're making together, “ said Lemmon.

According to the website, the museum is open Thursday through Saturday from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm and Sunday from noon to 4:00 pm.