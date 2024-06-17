Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Small cooldown on the way as winds increase for Yuma

today at 3:03 PM
Published 3:06 PM

Winds will continue to pick up for Yuma County as cooler conditions will come for the entire area over the next two days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Critical fire weather conditions headline the impactful weather for the early portions of the week as breezy to windy conditions develop today.

Cooler temperatures will persist through mid-week, with hotter temperatures and increasing moisture levels leading to increasing thunderstorm chances late this week and into the weekend.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

