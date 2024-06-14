Skip to Content
News

Elks Lodge annual flag day ceremony

Eduardo Morales
By
New
today at 3:08 PM
Published 3:20 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of Flag Day, the local Elks Lodge #476 will be hosting a Flag Day ceremony.

The celebration is meant to honor all current and former flags in U.S. history. 

The tradition has been going on for over a century here in Yuma.

The Jim Thompson, exulted ruler of the local lodge, shares what the flag means to him.

“To me it means freedom, freedom to enjoy life the freedom to earn a living and support your family and not having to worry about tyranny,” said Thompson.

The ceremony is set to begin tonight at six and will end at around seven.

We'll take you to the ceremony Friday at 10 p.m. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content