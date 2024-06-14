Elks Lodge annual flag day ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In honor of Flag Day, the local Elks Lodge #476 will be hosting a Flag Day ceremony.

The celebration is meant to honor all current and former flags in U.S. history.

The tradition has been going on for over a century here in Yuma.

The Jim Thompson, exulted ruler of the local lodge, shares what the flag means to him.

“To me it means freedom, freedom to enjoy life the freedom to earn a living and support your family and not having to worry about tyranny,” said Thompson.

The ceremony is set to begin tonight at six and will end at around seven.

We'll take you to the ceremony Friday at 10 p.m.