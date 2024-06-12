CBS 13 SPORTS: Hot temps to remain throughout the area as winds increase

Strong gusts will persist throughout both counties as temps remain around the 110 degree mark

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Very hot and dry conditions will persist over the next few days with an Excessive Heat Warning in effect through Thursday for the lower deserts of south-central Arizona.

A weak area of low pressure will move over the region Thursday into early Friday, leading to increasing cloud cover, breezy conditions, and perhaps a few showers, primarily east of the Colorado River.

Temperatures will continue to run well-above normal through this weekend as high pressure builds in once again.