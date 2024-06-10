FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to remain under 110 as less winds are expected

Triple digit temperatures will remain as less winds are expected throughout the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Near to slightly above normal high temperatures are expected across the region today.

Excessive heat will develop tomorrow across the lower elevations of South Central Arizona as a ridge of high pressure builds along the Arizona and New Mexico border through the middle of the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for these lower elevation locations Tuesday through Thursday, before a weather system traverses the region late this week and cools things down by around five degrees on Friday.