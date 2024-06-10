Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to remain under 110 as less winds are expected

KYMA
By
New
today at 2:53 PM
Published 3:03 PM

Triple digit temperatures will remain as less winds are expected throughout the work week

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Near to slightly above normal high temperatures are expected across the region today.

Excessive heat will develop tomorrow across the lower elevations of South Central Arizona as a ridge of high pressure builds along the Arizona and New Mexico border through the middle of the week.

Excessive Heat Warnings will be in effect for these lower elevation locations Tuesday through Thursday, before a weather system traverses the region late this week and cools things down by around five degrees on Friday.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content