YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona State Representative District 25 debate was last night, in attendance was incumbent, Michael Carbone, Nickolas Kupper and Steve Markegard. Gary Garcia Snyder was invited but was unable to attend.

Some of the topics discussed were the ESA (Empowerment Scholarship Program), their revenue streams, how they are funding their campaigns and Arizona's Water Rights.