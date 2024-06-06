Skip to Content
APS: Power outage affecting over 200 people expected to be restored this evening

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A power outage today happened at around 3 p.m. and the Arizona Public Service (APS) says power is expected to be restored around 6 p.m.

According to APS, the affected areas are from 13th Street to 24th Street and 8th Avenue to Maple Avenue.

Happening at 3:09 p.m., APS says 257 customers have been affected.

The cause of the outage is being investigated.

This story will be updated as we receive more information.

