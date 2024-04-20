NBC 11 Sportscast: Basketball for a cause
The Inaugural Joshua L. Holmes Classic tips off tomorrow, Yuma Catholic baseball drops regular season finale and more.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Holmes family is hosting the Joshua L. Holmes 3v3 Classic to raise money for cancer. Yuma Catholic baseball drops regular season finale. The NCAA puts ASU on probation for recruiting violations in the Herm Edwards era. ASU suffers another loss to the transfer portal with leading receiver Elijhah Badger set to enter.