Sonora Quest Laboratories highlighting National Minority Health Awareness Month

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - April is National Minority Health Awareness Month and one local health services company is helping to support the cause.

The importance of Minority Health Awareness Month is to bring attention to the disparities in access to healthcare for millions of minorities in Arizona.

Sonora Quest Labrorities says that its Patient Financial Assistance Program ensures patients who are facing financial challenges are able to receive lab services.

To date, the program has helped over 700 patients save more than $120,000.

"What we see in Arizona is that about 30% of people of color are, in some way, shape, or form, either uninsured or underinsured and really struggling to pay their medical bills," says Tom Legget, the director of Business Development at Sonora Quest Laboratories.

A simple application is all that needs to be submitted to be considered for assistance.

For information on where to apply, click HERE.