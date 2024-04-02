FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Heavy winds coming with higher temps soon

Winds could soon be reaching as high as 40 miles per hour, as temperatures as warm as the high 80's may arrive as well

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions and warmer temperatures return today.

Temperatures will continue to warm and be back up above normal by Thursday.

There is a minor heat risk for the lower deserts on Wednesday and Thursday with afternoon high temperatures forecasted to be in the mid-to upper 80s.

A couple more weather systems are expected to move though the area late this week and into early next week.

These systems will bring breezy to windy conditions, cooler temperatures, and chances for precipitation.