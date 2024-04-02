April 2nd is World Autism Awareness Day

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - They are promoting acceptance and celebrating the differences on this World Autism Awareness Day.

Autism is a developmental condition that impairs one's ability to speak and interact.

The spectrum spans from mild to severe and one out of 36 children in the United States are diagnosed.

A local non-profit shared how they're helping support those affected in our community.

"To include our members in the community, help with possible job searching, we do have Special Olympics, that's a big part, so we join up with them, we have our members participate," said Francisco Medel, Residential Manager at Our Choice Human Services in Yuma.

One way you can celebrate autism awareness is by wearing the color blue, which represents calmness and acceptance.

You can also donate, attend an awareness event, or help someone you know affected to celebrate and support.