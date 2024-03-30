Police officers attend funeral of Jonathan Diller

LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Tens of thousands of police officers attended a funeral Saturday for a New York City police officer, the first NYPD officer killed in the line of duty in two years.

31-year-old Jonathan Diller was shot and killed Monday during a traffic stop.

Authorities say he and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV when they say a passenger in the car shot diller below his bullet proof vest. His partner returned fire, wounding the alleged shooter.

Saturday's service follows two days of wakes this week that drew thousands of visitors, including former President Donald Trump, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

The mayor spoke at Saturday's funeral.

"The outpouring of grief for this young man is real and it is raw. When you see the photos of him with his wife and young son, our hearts break. And I hear over and over in my ears, 'I've been shot. I've been shot. I've been shot.' And even with the acknowledgment that he was shot, he fought and took the gun out of the hand of the person who would take his life. He ran towards danger, taking risks, making arrests and undoubtedly saving lives. Him and that team of young men who are part of the CRT team. They went out every night to assist and remove thousands of guns off our streets." Mayor Eric Adams (D-NY)

A suspect was charged with Diller's murder on Thursday. Diller is survived by his wife and one-year-old son.