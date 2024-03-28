Yuma Catholic baseball and softball dominate Tonopah
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball defeated Tonopah Valley 11-1 on Wednesday.
The Shamrocks, who are ranked fourth in 3A, now move to 8-1 in the regular season.
Yuma Catholic softball defeated Tonopah Valley 14-0.
The Lady Shamrocks continue their undefeated start to the season as they now move to 8-0.
On Tuesday, Yuma Catholic baseball plays at Parker. YC softball will play at Imperial on Monday