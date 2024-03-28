Yuma Catholic baseball and softball dominate Tonopah

Yuma Catholic baseball and softball both dominant over Tonopah Valley.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma Catholic baseball defeated Tonopah Valley 11-1 on Wednesday.

The Shamrocks, who are ranked fourth in 3A, now move to 8-1 in the regular season.

Yuma Catholic softball defeated Tonopah Valley 14-0.

The Lady Shamrocks continue their undefeated start to the season as they now move to 8-0.

On Tuesday, Yuma Catholic baseball plays at Parker. YC softball will play at Imperial on Monday