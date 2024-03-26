Yuma Foothills Community Park hosted its ribbon-cutting ceremony

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Families in the Foothills area now have a new place to hang out in the sun.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Tuesday at the Yuma Foothills Community Park.

This is the first major park in the area, including play areas, a walking path, and a ramada.

Residents have expressed the need for a recreational area for some time, and the county finally made it happen.

"You know, out here in the Foothills, they've wanted one for so many years, and this area has grown to the point where it's a city in itself you're talking 30,000 people or so out here," said Darren Simmons, Yuma County District 3 Supervisor.

This was just the first phase of the project.

The next phase includes a dog park, all-inclusive play areas, and additional ramadas.

The park is located on 13340 E. South Frontage Road, Yuma, AZ 85367 next to the Yuma Foothills Library.