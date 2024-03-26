Kentucky family returns library books 98 years later

LOUISVILLE, Kent. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A family returned overdue books to a Kentucky library after nearly 100 years.

Miriam Perelmuter's grandchildren can only imagine what she'd say today: "Oy vey!"

The Russian Jewish immigrant checked these books out of the Louisville Free Public Library 98 years ago. The first: a Russian/English language guide.

"The number of books she checked out as an immigrant that could barely speak the language is a testament to what this can do to lift people up," said Mark Perelmuter, Miriam's grandson.

A book of musical composers was checked out by Miriam's son Morris, later known as Morris King. His son, Michael, along with his cousins, handed the books back Monday.

"He would be so happy we're together, so happy the book was being returned. He'd be so happy he was on television, and his name was continuing," King expressed.

A shared passion

King's father was born in 1908 in the Ukraine. They moved to the United States shortly thereafter before landing in Louisville where King quickly developed a love for books and music. He's got the receipt to prove it.

King was enamored with music, making a living with his violin. Generations later, it's a shared passion.

"Whenever we get together, we still play classical music together," Mark shared.

In his grandmother's native Yiddish tongue, Michael said, in a way, Monday is what life is all about.

"'Shep nachas' means to take pride in family. I think she would derive immense pleasure from seeing the family together," Michael added.

Delinquent fees for these books would have been hundreds of dollars. However, the library stopped collecting in 2021.

The books will head to a special collection behind glass.