Alice Byrne Elementary School to celebrate its 75th anniversary

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local school is reaching a huge milestone this week in Yuma.

Alice Byrne Elementary School will be celebrating its 75th anniversary on Thursday from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Alumni and the entire community are invited to the celebration.

There will be food and other memorabilia on sale.

All proceeds will go towards the school.

"The money will be used for improvements for our school things like the playground, the library and other classrooms," shared Rachel Barkley, Alice Byrne Elementary School Paraprofessional.

The event is free and there will tours around the school where you can learn who Alice Byrne was and what impact this school has had in the Yuma community.