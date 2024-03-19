Presidential Preference Election kicks off in Yuma County
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Presidential Preference Election kicked off Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. with nine voting locations open across Yuma County. (Locations listed below)
- Martin Luther King Jr. Youth Career Center
- Yuma Main Library
- Yuma Civic Center
- Arizona Western College – Schoening Conference Center
- St. John Neumann Catholic Church
- AWC – Wellton Manufacturing Learning Center
- Somerton Community Center
- Cesar Chavez Cultural Center
- San Luis Library
The day started out slow at the Yuma Civic center which is a mega voting center, with about five people trickling in during a 30 minute window.
The polls close at 7 p.m. at every voting location, so be sure to make it there with plenty of time to spare.
Initial results will be released at 8 p.m.