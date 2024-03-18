Skip to Content
Yuma pro boxer Erick Gutierrez looking to challenge split decision loss

March 18, 2024
The local fighter is hoping to get the first loss of his pro career reversed and then wants a rematch

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Erick Gutierrez (5-1) is looking to get the first loss of his pro career reversed after a controversial decision cost him on Saturday in Phoenix.

Gutierrez lost via split decision to Marke D'Angelo Garcia (10-1) in six rounds, the longest fight of Gutierrez's career.

"I feel like I was done wrong by the judges because myself and everyone in the venue knew I won the fight," Gutierrez said via text.

"I was the one who landed the most effective punches and had him on his back foot the whole fight, I hurt him multiple times," Gutierrez said.

Despite the loss, Gutierrez is already looking ahead to his next appearance in the ring.

"I will bounce back soon," Gutierrez said.

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

