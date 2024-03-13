United Airlines flight bound to SFO experiences mechanical issues

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - An investigation is underway after another United Airlines jet bound for San Francisco International Airport (SFO) had to turn around mid-flight because of a mechanical issue.

Just ten seconds after Flight 830 from Sydney to San Francisco took to the air, video by plane spotter New York Aviation got clear images of fluid spewing from the plane, and it looks as if it's coming from the rear right landing gear.

The crew of the Boeing 777-300 jet continued over the ocean for a while before turning around. The plane landed safely back at the airport in Sydney, with no injuries, but alot of questions.

United Airlines has been dealing with a series of issues with it's flights over the last couple of weeks, but this incident in Sydney is now the third involving a technical issue with one of it's planes in just the last few days.

"Tied to San Francisco"

Last Thursday, a wheel fell off a rear landing gear just as a United 777-200 took off from San Francisco headed to Japan. The wheel smashed onto two cars in an employee parking lot.

A day later, a United Airbus 320 heading from SFO to Mexico City, Had to re-routed to LA because of a hydrolic issue.

"Why are these things happening, considering all of them seem to be tied to San Francisco: The Airbus Hydrolic issue, the wheel issue on the 777 and now this one. All three aircraft either originate or terminate in San Francisco." Douglas Rice, retired airline pilot

In a statement from a United spokesperson says each incident will be investigated individually along with federal regulators. The statement reads, "Each of these events is distinct and unrelated to one another. Safety is our top priority, and we'll continue to do everything we can to keep our customers and employees safe."

Raising concerns

But Rice raised another concern about the way the sydney incident was handled, pointing out that video shows the rear landing gear had smoke coming off of it. Fire crews inspected it before the plane taxied to the terminal on it's own power.

"The crew should have stopped the airplane on the runway, had a tug come out, and been pulled to the gate with the fire department following it," Rice stated.