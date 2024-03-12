Cibola softball wins fourth game of their last five, beats Mountain Ridge with 3-2 walk-off

A big day in the circle from Senior Stephanie Cortazar propelled the Raiders to another win at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola softball (5-7) defeated Mountain Ridge (6-5) 3-2 in nine innings at home on Tuesday.

It was a big performance from Lady Raiders senior pitcher Stephanie Cortarzar that helped Cibola earn the win.

Timely hitting also helped the Raiders out, thanks to getting on the board first in the fourth inning, later walking it off in the ninth.

Cibola will next be in action at the "I Love This Day" tournament at Willow Canyon High School on Wednesday.