God Loves You Frontera Tour

Eduardo Morales
By
March 7, 2024 8:47 PM
Published 8:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The ‘God Loves You Frontera' tour was in Yuma Thursday night with over 7,000 people in attendance.

The event had free entry and took place at the Yuma Fairgrounds.

The tour travels along the United States' southern border with a message from Franklin Graham and live performances by Christian music artists.

“We’re here just to present how a person can confess there sins and turn from them and believe in God’s son Jesus Christ who came to save us from our sins,” said Franklin Graham, President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Including Thursday night, the tour has had nine destinations, with the next stop being the last in Chula Vista on Saturday night.

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

