God Love You Frontera Tour

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 8:47 PM
Published 8:48 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY)- The ‘God Loves You Frontera' tour was in Yuma Thursday night with over 7,000 people in attendance.

The event had free entry and took place at the Yuma Fair Grounds.

The tour travels along the southern border of the United States with a message from Franklin Graham and live performances by christian music artists.

“We’re here just to present how a person can confess there sins and turn from them and believe in God’s son Jesus Christ who came to save us from our sins,” said Graham who is the President Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

Including tonight, the tour has had nine destinations, with the next stop being the last in Chula Vista Saturday night.

