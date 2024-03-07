Skip to Content
News

Arizona basketball wins Pac-12 regular season Title

By
Published 11:11 PM

Arizona clinches the Pac-12 regular season title on the road at UCLA.

LOS ANGELES (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Wildcats are the final Pac-12 regular season champions.

The Wildcats clinched the outright title with an 88-65 victory on the road at UCLA and Washington State's loss against Washington.

This is the program's 18th regular season Pac-12 title. The Wildcats are also the reigning two time Pac-12 conference tournament champions.

Arizona will be the number one seed in next week's Pac-12 tournament in Las Vegas.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

