Skip to Content
News

The God Loves You Frontera Tour is coming to Yuma.

BILLY GRAHAM EVANGELISTIC ASSOCIATION
By
today at 7:44 PM
Published 7:46 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Get ready for a message of hope.

The God Loves You Frontera Tour is coming to Yuma.

The tour travels along the United States' southern border with a message of hope from Franklin Graham and live performances by popular Christian music artists.

The show was in Tuscon Tuesday night with over 12 thousand in attendance.

"The president of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association just hopes to bring some clarity about what it means to live in these days, really difficult days for a lot of people. So to have the opportunity to bring a message of hope is something we are interested in doing" said Steve Rhoads, the Vice President of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association.

The event will be on the Yuma County Fairgrounds at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

The event is free and remember to bring your seating.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Manoah Tuiasosopo

Manoah Tuiasosopo joined the KYMA team as a videographer in February 2024. If you have story ideas, you can send them to his email at manoah.tuiasosopo@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content