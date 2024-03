AWC softball gets two big wins over Lake Region Tuesday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Arizona Western College softball defeated Lake Region State College 10-0 and 9-0 in a double header on Tuesday.

AWC moves to 8-8. This now makes it four straight wins for the Lady Matadors.

On Thursday, AWC travels to Tucson for two games against Miles Community College.