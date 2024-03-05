Relay for Life event to bring the community together

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - It’s almost that time of year when Desert Sun Stadium is packed with locals honoring cancer survivors and remembering those whose lives were taken by cancer.

The Relay for Life of Yuma County is hosting its 28th annual Relay for Life event on Saturday, March 16.

“Relay for Life is a nationwide movement for the American Cancer Society. We are the number one fundraiser for the Society, last year Relay for Life across the U.S. raised over $68 million," stated Amber Thornton, Relay for Life Yuma Event Lead.

At Relay for Life, you'll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags.

You'll also have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors or participate as a survivor in the first lap of the day.

“We know that not everyone can walk the full 12 hours, so come out, walk a couple laps, walk what you can. We want our cancer survivors and their caregivers to come out in the beginning of the morning," said Thornton.

Anyone can sign up to have a fundraising team where the team comes out and sets up a space on the track to fundraise.

“Our goal for raising this year for Yuma County is $100,000, we are almost halfway to our goal before our event, which is exactly where we want to be, so right now we really want to encourage the community to come out, our teams will be out here fundraising, there will be food for sale, trinkets for sale," said Thornton.

As it gets dark, luminaria bags will light up surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony.

The opening ceremony will take place at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 16, and will go on until 11:00 p.m.

If you want to donate to the American Cancer Society or create a team for Relay for Life, click HERE.