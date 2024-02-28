U.S. Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment performs in Yuma 

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The sound of freedom in Yuma!

The United States Marine Corps Battle Color Detachment kicked off its 2024 season tour today at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.

This special performance includes music from “The Commandant’s Own” Drum and Bugle Corps and a ceremonial drill by the Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon.

Silent Drill Platoon squad leader Corporal Jack Connor says they start selecting marines in December.

“We select our marines that we feel best represent the marine corps and we take them to Yuma shortly after that. From Yuma we travel the west coast and perform . We do a lot of honor flights, major league sporting events, it’s just a great opportunity for the public to see the marine corps and what we represent,” said Cpl. Conner.

Each year, this highly skilled unit of approximately 130 marines travels from marine barracks Washington, D.C. worldwide to perform.

“My favorite part about it is the opportunity to travel and meet incredible people. It’s a very humbling experience especially when you have people that may have lost marines in combat and they come up to you and kind of see their loved ones again,” said Cpl. Conner.

The marine corps silent drill platoon is a 24-man rifle platoon that performs a unique precision drill exhibition.

Connor says it takes a lot of discipline, hard work and dedication.

“So during yuma, practice starts at 6:30 in the morning, we will drill, we will spin and we will continue practicing all the way up until 9:30, 10 o’clock at night every day,” said Conner.

If you’d like to watch this performance come out to Arizona Western College Thursday at 7 pm or Kofa High School on Friday at 7 pm.