Harvest Preparatory Academy to hold “You Can Write A Song”

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Harvest Preparatory Academy announced they will hold an event called "You Can Write A Song."

In a press release, the event is hosted by songwriters Rita Rambo and Jeff Ferguson, and will take place on Saturday, March 9 in the Harvest Prep Auditorium, located at 350 E. 18th Street, at 10:00am.

Harvest Prep says during the class, those who participate "will have the opportunity to delve into the art and science of songwriting, gaining insights into the creative process, lyric writing, melody composition, and more."

Harvest Prep also says while the one-day course is $149.95, but the event on Saturday is free to all Yuma residents as it's the school's way "to give back to all students and adults" within their community.

If you're interested in participating in the class, you can call or text your name to (928) 261-5783 as Harvest Prep says you can register early as seats are limited.