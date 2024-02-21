Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warm weekend conditions likely ahead

today at 1:58 PM
Temperatures will continue to increase as we head towards the weekend, and strong winds could follow

YUMA, Ariz. - (KYMA, KECY) - A few spotty light showers and virga are expected this afternoon in parts of southern Arizona, with little to no rainfall and potential for some stronger wind gusts.

Temperatures will be near the seasonal average today and warm a couple of degrees tomorrow.

High pressure will then build back over the region Friday and into the weekend allowing temperatures to warm to above normal again.

For at least the first half of next week, the region is likely to fall under a more unsettled weather pattern which may bring the return of rain chances and slightly cooler temperatures.

