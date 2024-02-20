Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy days coming for the Desert Southwest

KYMA
By
Published 2:28 PM

Along with upcoming storm chances, winds will likely increase over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After another warm, dry day, a weak weather disturbance will move through the region Wednesday bringing some light rain and temperatures cooling back down to near the seasonal average.

Temperatures will warm back above normal during the latter half of the week, with high temperatures pushing 80 degrees, as high pressure quickly redevelops over the region.

A brief period of somewhat cooler and potentially more unsettled weather should return to the area early next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content