FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More windy days coming for the Desert Southwest

Along with upcoming storm chances, winds will likely increase over the next seven days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - After another warm, dry day, a weak weather disturbance will move through the region Wednesday bringing some light rain and temperatures cooling back down to near the seasonal average.

Temperatures will warm back above normal during the latter half of the week, with high temperatures pushing 80 degrees, as high pressure quickly redevelops over the region.

A brief period of somewhat cooler and potentially more unsettled weather should return to the area early next week.