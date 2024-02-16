Several Yuma restaurants will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Several Yuma restaurants will be featured on the "America Best Restaurants" roadshow.

The show travels the nation promoting small businesses and highlighting the best places to eat.

"The Best Taquito" is one of the four restaurants that will be featured.

The owner expressed her appreciation.

"Well just thank you for being here and invite everyone to come and visit us, try our food, and support a local business. See you guys here at The Best Taquito," said Alma Ornelas, owner of The Best Taquito.

If you would like to vote for your favorite restaurant visit https://americasbestrestaurants.com/.