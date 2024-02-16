Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Warmer temperatures likely for the area over the weekend

Higher temperatures will likely last throughout the next couple of days

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A ridge of high pressure will continue to build over the Desert Southwest through this weekend and into the beginning of next week, promoting a steady warming trend with high temperatures rising well above average.

Low rain chances will return to the AZ high terrain by the middle of next week as a weakening disturbance moves off the eastern Pacific into the Great Basin.

This system will most likely result in a slight cool down and breezy conditions across our region.

