Local nonprofit is gearing up for its annual concert

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A local nonprofit is gearing up for its country music concert on Saturday.

The Kids at Hope program is presenting their annual concert at the Colorado River State Historic Park.

This program provides training and resources to children in schools throughout Yuma County.

"We have a belief that all children are capable of success, no exceptions. That means every child in every class should have the same attention no matter if they're the quiet one in class or they're the noisy one in class" said Tom Hardy, the Kids at Hope Chairman.

All of the profits go to the program. For ticket information visit https://www.kidsathopeyuma.org/events.html.