7th Round to the Super Bowl
Brock Purdy and Isiah Pacheco had both been passed on numerous times before finding their homes in the seventh round. Both have seized their opportunity and will play pivotal roles on Sunday.
LAS VEGAS (KYMA, KECY) - Every NFL team passed on Brock Purdy and Isiah Pacheco multiple times in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The Kansas City Chiefs drafted Isiah Pacheco in the seventh round at pick 251. The San Francisco 49ers selected Brock Purdy with the 262nd and final pick of the draft.