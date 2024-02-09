YCSO warns public of fraud schemes involving inmate commissary deposit websites

YUMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) is informing the community of imposters and fraud schemes that involve 'inmate commissary deposit' websites.

These inmate commissary deposit websites allows people to deposit funds into an inmate's commissary account.

YCSO said the Yuma County Detention Center uses the ‘Access Corrections’ website services for inmates' families and friends.

This is an easy way to provide spending money for the inmates.

According to YCSO, when searching for the website, type out the complete URL into the web browser, and do not search 'Access Corrections' on Google.

Whenever individuals search 'Access Corrections' on Google, sponsored ads pop up above the correct website with misleading titles.

Individuals can spot these by verifying the actual URL address.

YCSO said they have received reports from the public depositing funds to other sites such as SecurTel where it says it services the Yuma County Adult Detention Center. This is not true.

Websites like SecurTel gather credit card information upfront and charge a customer immediately upon registration without providing any service or verifying a prisoner is in custody.

YCSO also said their terms of service said there is a nonrefundable processing fee which means even if a refund is requested, the company will keep the fee.

YCSO gave ways to safely deposit spending funds to Yuma County Detention Center inmates: