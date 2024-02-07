Skip to Content
Yuma County

Expansion of Main Street Mall and parking district

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Wednesday night, the Yuma City Council approved a resolution to expand the district that maintains the pedestrian mall and off-street parking in historic Downtown Yuma.

This will include two portions of property, otherwise known as parcels.

“The parcels are owned by the city of Yuma and if they were to be developed inclusion of the parcels into the district would ensure that those developments contribute to the overall purpose and maintenance to the district,” said John LeSeur, an assistant city attorney.

There are no current plans to develop the new areas of expansion.

