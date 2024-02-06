Skip to Content
MCAS Yuma Super Squadron Competition

MCAS Yuma
today at 5:42 PM
The event is hosted by the Single Marine Program to bring units together

YUMA, Ariz (KYMA, KECY) - Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Yuma hosted its annual Super Squadron Competition on base, hosted by the Single Marine Program (SMP).

The base said it's a day filled with events and friendly competition between the units aboard MCAS Yuma in order to strengthen the relationship between Marines and units. 


The events for the competition included: - Grappling- Bench Press- Humvee Pull - Tug of War- Basketball- Giant Jousting- Dizzy Izzy- Dodgeball - Tire Flip- Giant Jouster- Archery Tag- Go Cart.

Ernesto Romero

Ernesto Romero is an Emmy award-winning news director and native of Yuma, Arizona.

