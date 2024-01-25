Skip to Content
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Potential rain to arrive next week for Yuma

today at 3:29 PM
Published 3:33 PM

While conditions are still expected to remain pleasant for the Imperial Valley, storm chances are beginning to pop up for Yuma County

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA) - There will be a slight chance of showers across portions of central Arizona today as a weak area of low pressure slides east across the state.

Lingering moisture will again result in the potential for patchy dense fog Friday morning.

Temperatures will steadily warm over the next few days with lower desert highs returning to the seventies this weekend as high pressure builds over the region.

