FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps expected to drop as rain chances increase

As storms continue to be a virtual guarantee on Friday, cooler temps are also on the way

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A series of weather disturbances will move through the region the remainder of this week yielding an extended period of unsettled weather.

Widespread moderate rainfall will begin to affect the area starting Thursday night with the greatest travel impacts occurring on Friday.

Lingering scattered showers may persist across south-central Arizona Saturday focused mainly over higher terrain areas.

With the passage of this system, temperatures will gradually retreat to near or slightly below normal levels through the first half of next week.