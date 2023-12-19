FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain looking like a guarantee for the area

Rain chances throughout the Desert Southwest continue to increase, especially for Thursday and Friday

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A series of weather disturbances will move through the region the remainder of this week yielding an extended period of unsettled weather.

Isolated light showers should initially move through south-central Arizona Wednesday with a stronger system quick on its heels.

More widespread moderate rainfall will affect the area Thursday night through Friday with just some lingering scattered showers over the weekend.

With the passage of this system, temperatures will gradually retreat to near or slightly below normal through the beginning of next week.